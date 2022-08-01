Health Care Provider with Permanent Vax Injury: "The Unvaxxed were the Smart Ones..."

“They were the smart ones…”

This is heartbreaking to watch. I’m afraid we’ll only see more of these honest moments from people who chose to get the vaccine.

During The Awakening, there will be ‘I told you so’s’ but I believe when someone wakes up to the vaccine knowledge, it doesn’t need to be one of them… learning the risks and consequences will ultimately be enough for one to live with. 😔

Prayers being sent to those who are struggling with the lasting side effects of the vaccine. I commend this woman for finding the courage to speak up about her personal struggles in order to prevent others from experiencing the same outcome.

Remember, WWG1WGA 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

Source: TikTok @Michelleeu03

Cred: @RedPillPharmacist