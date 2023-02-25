Trump campaign says Pres. Trump is 'a man of the people'

45th President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday and now his campaign team is sharing the highlights of the trip. Here's OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair with more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.