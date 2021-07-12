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Urgent British Report Calls For Complete Cessation Of Covid Vaccines In Humans
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760 views • July 12, 2021
I hope this is not all smoke and mirrors! On face value I will say, Finally some one is doing something about getting the so called covid vaccines stopped!!
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