All The World Is A Stage: The Mass Hypnosis of the Population - AJ Roberts

AJ Roberts joins the Liberty Monks and spells out in detail the Globalist Plan to control the population.

AJ is a former British Soldier of 15 years serving in Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Iraq. He then turned to high performance coaching and started a podcast - the AJ Roberts Show and now uses his well developed experience, life skills and time spent in many different cultures, to now help others along their journeys to become their best selves.

AJ has interviewed people from all over the world the last 2 years, from highly published doctors, military personnel and sports stars. This has helped him build a giant ‘battle picture’ of what’s really going on in the world.

You can find out more about AJ's high-performance coaching and his podcast at www.mrajroberts.com

Show Notes:

[00:02:20] Former British soldier turned coach.

[00:05:38] Pandemic predictions.

[00:09:08] Grassroots level effects.

[00:11:10] Liability Notices to Police Stations.

[00:15:31] The Lily Brain Wave technique.

[00:18:14] Lockdown Conformity.

[00:21:32] Conformity and shame.

[00:25:06] Deep State Conspiracy Theory.

[00:30:24] Child trafficking in Russia.

[00:33:20] Collective consciousness and the skies.

[00:37:53] Deep State and White Hats.

[00:40:22] Power struggle for off-planet stuff.

[00:44:25] Secret Space Programs.

[00:48:29] Secret Nazi Space Program.

[00:54:29] Awakening Online Course.

[00:56:43] Course starting on March 13th.

[00:59:36] Personal development and self-improvement.