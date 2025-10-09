BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bible Time with Pastor Dennis Holland - The Fullness of Christ
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
4 views • 1 day ago

In this episode of Bible Time, Pastor Dennis Holland speaks on the fullness of Jesus Christ and what it truly means to live in unity through faith. He explores how many believers struggle to fully understand their faith and how this lack of understanding can lead to division among those who follow Christ.


Through heartfelt teaching and Scripture-based insight, Pastor Dennis reminds us that the fullness of Jesus brings both spiritual maturity and unity within the body of believers. By deepening our understanding of who Christ is, we discover the strength and harmony that come from walking together in His truth.


Join Bible Time as Pastor Dennis Holland challenges and encourages viewers to grow in their faith, embrace unity, and live in the fullness of Jesus Christ.


Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Keywords
bible timeblue water healthy livingpastor dennis hollandgbs mediabwhlport huron michiganmichigan new media
