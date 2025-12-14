BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025-12-14 mandatory digital id for mexico by february 2026
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 24 hours ago

2025-12-14 mandatory digital id for mexico by february 2026???

(read along...interesting...)

Look, most people use their stupid phones, actively allow bluetooth and wifi all about their lives, purchase stupid devices like ring camera's and wearables, take selfies and post them to your-faces-are-now-booked, tell their entire life on social media, etc...   I mean, come on...   You take handouts from the government, identify with the corporation they made in YOUR NAME of your name, actively use your social collaterial number. Do not turn off any settings in any of their devices....  and we could go on and on and on...   Most people will go along to get along, so, who cares about this video...just enjoy the ride unto the end and netflix out.   God warned you though, and I have warned you to come out, build an ark, and not be like them, and start to learn and keep God's commandments. What is your heart beating for? towards?  that's how HE will write you up...everything matters, and...God sees.

Keywords
mexicocoming soondigital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy