2025-12-14 mandatory digital id for mexico by february 2026???

(read along...interesting...)

Look, most people use their stupid phones, actively allow bluetooth and wifi all about their lives, purchase stupid devices like ring camera's and wearables, take selfies and post them to your-faces-are-now-booked, tell their entire life on social media, etc... I mean, come on... You take handouts from the government, identify with the corporation they made in YOUR NAME of your name, actively use your social collaterial number. Do not turn off any settings in any of their devices.... and we could go on and on and on... Most people will go along to get along, so, who cares about this video...just enjoy the ride unto the end and netflix out. God warned you though, and I have warned you to come out, build an ark, and not be like them, and start to learn and keep God's commandments. What is your heart beating for? towards? that's how HE will write you up...everything matters, and...God sees.