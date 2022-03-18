© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
W.H.O. "PANDEMICS TREATY" [WORLD GOVERNMENT. POWER GRAB 2022] (Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger)
Follow
0
Share
Report
411 views • March 18, 2022
W.H.O. "PANDEMICS TREATY" [WORLD GOVERNMENT. POWER GRAB 2022] (Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger)
While you are distracted from #CovidCrimesAgainstHumanity with provoked by nato war, cabal psychopaths are keep taking your rigths & freedom away, tightening the noose around the neck of mankind...
"There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone," the leaders wrote in a joint opinion article in major newspapers. "We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," they said.
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger is a PhD in Population Health and Privat-Docent at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and Lausanne. She has been teaching and conducting research for over 25 years, has a BSc in Genetic Psychology, and a Master of Science. She has worked with WHO on pandemic management and International Health Regulation, on the Ethics Review Board, and on human-centered factors in health policy. Dr Stuckelberger has represented scientific NGOs at the UN/WHO for the last 20 years and is the author of several books, scientific articles, and UN/EU reports.
TRANSCRIPT: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/dr-astrid-stuckelberger-who-pandemic-treaty/
OPEN LETTER: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/WCH-OPEN-LETTER-ON-WHO-PANDEMIC-TREATY-2.pdf
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OVfkg9YBDQYE/
While you are distracted from #CovidCrimesAgainstHumanity with provoked by nato war, cabal psychopaths are keep taking your rigths & freedom away, tightening the noose around the neck of mankind...
"There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone," the leaders wrote in a joint opinion article in major newspapers. "We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," they said.
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger is a PhD in Population Health and Privat-Docent at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and Lausanne. She has been teaching and conducting research for over 25 years, has a BSc in Genetic Psychology, and a Master of Science. She has worked with WHO on pandemic management and International Health Regulation, on the Ethics Review Board, and on human-centered factors in health policy. Dr Stuckelberger has represented scientific NGOs at the UN/WHO for the last 20 years and is the author of several books, scientific articles, and UN/EU reports.
TRANSCRIPT: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/dr-astrid-stuckelberger-who-pandemic-treaty/
OPEN LETTER: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/WCH-OPEN-LETTER-ON-WHO-PANDEMIC-TREATY-2.pdf
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OVfkg9YBDQYE/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.