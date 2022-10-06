18 year old soldier who escorted Queen's coffin dies suddenly

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Just another case of SADS - can't be the covid jabs can it. It is now normal for fit and healthy 18 year old soldiers to just drop dead one day.
https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/10/01/teenage-soldier-queen-elizabeth-ii-coffin-dies-suddenly/
Mirrored - No Face Masks