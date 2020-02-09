© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alasdair Macleod: China to Price Energy in Gold, Displace Dollar
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • February 09, 2020
Economist Alasdair Macleod describes how Russia and China are preparing to price their energy and commodities in gold, effectively putting a halt to US dollar hegemony.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
https://wealth.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/americas-financial-war-strategy
https://wealth.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/end-of-empire
https://www.cryptome.org/cuw.htm
http://chinascope.org/archives/6458
Websites
https://wealth.goldmoney.com/research
https://twitter.com/macleodfinance
About the Guest
Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. In those days, trainees learned everything: from making the tea, to corporate finance, to evaluating and dealing in equities and bonds. They learned rapidly through experience about things as diverse as mining shares and general economics. It was excellent training, and within nine years he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.
Subsequently, he held positions at director level in investment management, and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.
For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been de-mystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
https://wealth.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/americas-financial-war-strategy
https://wealth.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/end-of-empire
https://www.cryptome.org/cuw.htm
http://chinascope.org/archives/6458
Websites
https://wealth.goldmoney.com/research
https://twitter.com/macleodfinance
About the Guest
Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. In those days, trainees learned everything: from making the tea, to corporate finance, to evaluating and dealing in equities and bonds. They learned rapidly through experience about things as diverse as mining shares and general economics. It was excellent training, and within nine years he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.
Subsequently, he held positions at director level in investment management, and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.
For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been de-mystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.