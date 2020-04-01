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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΒΕΡΜΑΧΤ ΑΘΗΝΑ η ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΣΗΜΑΙΑ στην ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗ & ΣΠΥΡΟΣ ΛΟΥΗΣ 3-10-1941
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100 views • April 01, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΦΙΛΜ Οκτωμβριου 1941 του ΑΞΙΩΜΑΤΙΚΟΥ της ΒΕΡΜΑΧΤ ΧΑΝΣ ΜΠΡΟΥΚΕΡ.Στο ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΦΑΙΝΕΤΑΙ στο 8,42-8,50 λεπτο η ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΣΗΜΑΙΑ στην ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗ μαζι με την ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΚΗ & στο 4,43 ΕΩΣ 4,46 λεπτο ΦΑΙΝΕΤΑΙ ο ΣΠΥΡΟΣ ΛΟΥΗΣ ο ΟΛΥΜΠΙΟΝΙΚΗΣ του ΜΑΡΑΘΩΝΙΟΥ ΔΡΟΜΟΥ το 1896 που ΤΙΜΗΣΕ ο ΦΙΛΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΗΓΕΤΗΣ της ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑΣ ΑΔ.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ.ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΗ στην ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ της ΕΡΤ των ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΑΠΑΤΕΩΝΩΝ & των ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΝΑΛΙΩΝ της ΔΙΑΠΛΟΚΗΣ που ΕΞΑΠΑΤΟΥΝ 75 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ τους ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ & ΔΕΝ ΑΝΟΙΓΟΥΝ τα ΑΡΧΕΙΑ της ΒΕΡΜΑΧΤ απο το 2002 στο ΥΠ.ΕΘΝ.ΑΜΥΝΑΣ που ΠΗΡΑΝ απο την Σ.Ι.Α απο το 1945 που ΤΑ ΚΑΤΕΣΧΕΣΑΝ Ο ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΟΣ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΣ & οι ΑΓΓΛΟΙ & πηραν τα ΑΡΧΕΙΑ το 2002 επι ΣΗΜΙΤΗ.
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