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NWO elites moving quickly to educate 5 year old children as pedophile sex slaves & LGBTPB anal sex
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174 views • June 21, 2021
(Following is the link to the section of the original video which they sabotaged so that the audio was high pitch and inaudible.)
（これは、オーディオが高音で聞こえないように妨害した元のビデオのセクションです。）
（這是他們破壞的原始視頻部分，因此音頻是高音且聽不見的。）
(Это часть исходного видео, которую они саботировали, чтобы звук был высоким и неслышным.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9OOKkMG7TWmd/
(Just add “Brighteon” in _______): https://www._______.com/b61816f3-e27d-4116-8101-e77136f993e8
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
LGBTPB anal sex and masturbation and homosexuality taught to 5 year olds
The wicked End Times generation blind sinful reprobate degenerate heathen human homo-sapiens specie parents are finally starting to wake up to what we real Christians have been speaking out against for decades and fighting the pedophile cannibal Satanist CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins and Draco Empire Satanist space fleets, as they see that the Draco avatar Satanist elites are now starting to educate in their schools their 5 to 10 year old children Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) bisexual Draco sodomy anal sex and masturbation and homosexual sex with the “gay mafia” globalist elite demon spirits, who will confiscate their children during the Illuminati NWO AntiChrist beast system. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… I was wondering why they were trying to frantically try to put me to deep sleep over and over again, dozens of times when I was not even reading the Bible or writing to expose them. I was just looking at the computer. They succeeded in putting me to deep sleep after many tries, and moved the four safety magnet plates I had placed over my genital just in case they try to reach out and grab my genital from the computer. They molested me while I slept for a few minutes. Like I said, Satan Lucifer and his hermaphrodite fallen angel sexual molesting perverts have an insatiable appetite for LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist spirit cooking ritual genitals of humans, even if it is old men. They are fallen perverted creatures. They do not care whether it is a penis or vagina, as long as it is some kind of human genital. They are the mighty devil and his grand fallen angel ascended masters, who are always chasing after the humans’ genitals, whom they consider are inferior creatures. But obviously, they consider the human children’s genitals highly. They are servants and slaves of our humans’ genitals. This is why all these “gay mafia” hermaphrodite globalist elites, who are raping and sodomizing and eating our small human children, have cloned hybrid human avatar bodies with both male and female genitals and both a penis and vagina. When they are used as scapegoats like Harvey Weinstein, the humans get to see their genitals and find out that these nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirits and their fallen angel devil fathers are hermaphrodites that have both male and female genitals for both raping and sodomizing small human boys and girls. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
（これは、オーディオが高音で聞こえないように妨害した元のビデオのセクションです。）
（這是他們破壞的原始視頻部分，因此音頻是高音且聽不見的。）
(Это часть исходного видео, которую они саботировали, чтобы звук был высоким и неслышным.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9OOKkMG7TWmd/
(Just add “Brighteon” in _______): https://www._______.com/b61816f3-e27d-4116-8101-e77136f993e8
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
LGBTPB anal sex and masturbation and homosexuality taught to 5 year olds
The wicked End Times generation blind sinful reprobate degenerate heathen human homo-sapiens specie parents are finally starting to wake up to what we real Christians have been speaking out against for decades and fighting the pedophile cannibal Satanist CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins and Draco Empire Satanist space fleets, as they see that the Draco avatar Satanist elites are now starting to educate in their schools their 5 to 10 year old children Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) bisexual Draco sodomy anal sex and masturbation and homosexual sex with the “gay mafia” globalist elite demon spirits, who will confiscate their children during the Illuminati NWO AntiChrist beast system. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… I was wondering why they were trying to frantically try to put me to deep sleep over and over again, dozens of times when I was not even reading the Bible or writing to expose them. I was just looking at the computer. They succeeded in putting me to deep sleep after many tries, and moved the four safety magnet plates I had placed over my genital just in case they try to reach out and grab my genital from the computer. They molested me while I slept for a few minutes. Like I said, Satan Lucifer and his hermaphrodite fallen angel sexual molesting perverts have an insatiable appetite for LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist spirit cooking ritual genitals of humans, even if it is old men. They are fallen perverted creatures. They do not care whether it is a penis or vagina, as long as it is some kind of human genital. They are the mighty devil and his grand fallen angel ascended masters, who are always chasing after the humans’ genitals, whom they consider are inferior creatures. But obviously, they consider the human children’s genitals highly. They are servants and slaves of our humans’ genitals. This is why all these “gay mafia” hermaphrodite globalist elites, who are raping and sodomizing and eating our small human children, have cloned hybrid human avatar bodies with both male and female genitals and both a penis and vagina. When they are used as scapegoats like Harvey Weinstein, the humans get to see their genitals and find out that these nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirits and their fallen angel devil fathers are hermaphrodites that have both male and female genitals for both raping and sodomizing small human boys and girls. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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