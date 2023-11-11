Green Protein Smoothie
1 scoop HRS Organic Pea Protein Powder
½ thumb fresh ginger
¼ cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Peas
1 apple (cut into cubes)
1 pear (cut into cubes)
½ lime (juice and zest)
¼ cucumber (cut into slices)
½ cup water
Place everything into blender and process until smooth. Serve and Enjoy!
