Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Green Protein Smoothie
channel image
Food Ranger Alice
10 Subscribers
Shop now
64 views
Published 15 hours ago

Green Protein Smoothie


1 scoop HRS Organic Pea Protein Powder

½ thumb fresh ginger

¼ cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Peas 

1 apple (cut into cubes)

1 pear (cut into cubes)

½ lime (juice and zest)

¼ cucumber (cut into slices)

½ cup water


Place everything into blender and process until smooth. Serve and Enjoy!


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com


Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket