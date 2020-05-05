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The SECRET SPACE PROGRAM & Whistleblower Corey Goode - 2017 All Aware Podcast With Nathan Roshawn
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98 views • May 05, 2020
Heard of the Secret Space Program? Well, if you haven't it's about time you did. This is a 2017 (now defunct) All Aware podcast in the public domain. The host is Nathan Roshawn who does a good job of breaking the SSP down for us. He raises good questions and makes a credible argument as to why the Secret Space Program can and most likely DOES Exist.
If you have any interest in understanding why our world have become so Damn crazy and how technology is affecting us... this is a good video to watch.
Corey Goode (SSP Whistleblower) - https://spherebeingalliance.com/
https://spherebeingalliance.com/videos/goodevlog/_eCZOW0gdW4/corey-goode39s-first-goode-vlog-post/
Insiders Reveal Secret Space Programs & Extraterrestrial Alliances (Audiobook)
https://amzn.to/2MM0MyZ
------------------------------------
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
If you have any interest in understanding why our world have become so Damn crazy and how technology is affecting us... this is a good video to watch.
Corey Goode (SSP Whistleblower) - https://spherebeingalliance.com/
https://spherebeingalliance.com/videos/goodevlog/_eCZOW0gdW4/corey-goode39s-first-goode-vlog-post/
Insiders Reveal Secret Space Programs & Extraterrestrial Alliances (Audiobook)
https://amzn.to/2MM0MyZ
------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio at - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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