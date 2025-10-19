BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1st Horseman Fall Of West Gog WW3
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 3 days ago

We're watching western civilizations fall gradually. They've lost the will to love God and survive. This seems to be the First Horseman of Revelation 6. 

There seems to be two horns of the First Horseman, a red-green alliance. 

"The Red-Green Alliance describes a tactical collaboration between two groups that, despite their differences, share a common goal: the dismantling of Western liberal democracy and the destruction of the Jewish state. The Reds, rooted in Marxist and communist ideologies, envision a global revolution that upends capitalist systems, often viewing Jews and Israel as symbols of Western oppression. " Jerusalem Center For Security and Foreign Affairs

Gog seems to be driving these two horns against western civilizations. Gog is not the Antichrist. 

All of Gog's devious efforts to overwhelm us will bring us to the brink of WW3.

Keywords
trumpobamacommunismislambible prophecyrevelationend of daysgogred-green alliance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy