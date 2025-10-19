1st Horseman Fall Of West Gog WW3

We're watching western civilizations fall gradually. They've lost the will to love God and survive. This seems to be the First Horseman of Revelation 6.

There seems to be two horns of the First Horseman, a red-green alliance.

"The Red-Green Alliance describes a tactical collaboration between two groups that, despite their differences, share a common goal: the dismantling of Western liberal democracy and the destruction of the Jewish state. The Reds, rooted in Marxist and communist ideologies, envision a global revolution that upends capitalist systems, often viewing Jews and Israel as symbols of Western oppression. " Jerusalem Center For Security and Foreign Affairs

Gog seems to be driving these two horns against western civilizations. Gog is not the Antichrist.

All of Gog's devious efforts to overwhelm us will bring us to the brink of WW3.