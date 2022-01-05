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MUST SEE!!! - Vaccine Masterpiece (mirrored)
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454 views • January 05, 2022
I think this is a brilliant piece of work by an incredible video editor. It is a must-see for those who are seeking the truth and want to stop the most horrendous atrocity in human history. This is for those who want to get the truth out there and show those who are skeptical that they have been tricked but they must not impose this on their children. Save the children. Love your kids. It is disgusting what they did to us. They knew what they were doing. Don't think that this is done by accident. Most people admit that they have been faked out by those who are in charge and Anthony Fauci who was the spokesman. Save the children.
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