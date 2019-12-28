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Amightywind Ministry - Ezra Caleb Is In Need Of Another Miracle Rea Sea Exodus, like in 2016
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19 views • December 28, 2019
original video Published Jun 28, 2019 on yahsladyinred on Youtube
After Ezra Caleb came forth in 2016 to be my male head prayer covering and Co-Leader by my side, we spiritually crossed the Red Sea in prayer so we would have freedom from the pharaoh that pursued my life and the life of this Ministry, GOD ALMIGHTY spoke forth this Word.
For the counterfeit had to leave so that the genuine could come forth and now Ezra himself must repent, confess and get deliverance in YAHUSHUA's name
I can only hope that Ezra Caleb quickly sees this video and remembers how he was when YAHUVEH brought him forth to this Ministry, and who he was supposed to be - my protector and prayer covering on this earth, my husband and soulmate to lead millions of souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and reach Israel together.
All who take this step of faith crossing the Red Sea as part of AmightyWind, will be blessed as YAH increases the Anointing above and beyond what we can dare dream or imagine. Any blessings that have been held back, may now flow forth freely!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative
to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
After Ezra Caleb came forth in 2016 to be my male head prayer covering and Co-Leader by my side, we spiritually crossed the Red Sea in prayer so we would have freedom from the pharaoh that pursued my life and the life of this Ministry, GOD ALMIGHTY spoke forth this Word.
For the counterfeit had to leave so that the genuine could come forth and now Ezra himself must repent, confess and get deliverance in YAHUSHUA's name
I can only hope that Ezra Caleb quickly sees this video and remembers how he was when YAHUVEH brought him forth to this Ministry, and who he was supposed to be - my protector and prayer covering on this earth, my husband and soulmate to lead millions of souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and reach Israel together.
All who take this step of faith crossing the Red Sea as part of AmightyWind, will be blessed as YAH increases the Anointing above and beyond what we can dare dream or imagine. Any blessings that have been held back, may now flow forth freely!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative
to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
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