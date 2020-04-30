© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 out of 6 Nursing Homes has a Coronavirus Outbreak!!?
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • April 30, 2020
The number of nursing homes publicly reporting cases of covid-19 has doubled in the past week, with more than 1 in 6 facilities nationwide now acknowledging infections among residents or staff, a Washington Post analysis of state and federal data found.
The rise is driven in part by newly released information about previous novel coronavirus infections from states including Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and South Carolina. Some states have not yet publicly released the names of affected nursing homes.
In five states - Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey - the virus has struck a majority of nursing homes, the data shows. In New Jersey, second only to New York in total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, health officials have reported infections at 80 percent of the state's homes.
Maryland released a list earlier this week of more than 130 nursing homes with cases, about 60 percent of homes in the state. Overall, Maryland reported 185 long-term care facilities with cases.
The rise is driven in part by newly released information about previous novel coronavirus infections from states including Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and South Carolina. Some states have not yet publicly released the names of affected nursing homes.
In five states - Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey - the virus has struck a majority of nursing homes, the data shows. In New Jersey, second only to New York in total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, health officials have reported infections at 80 percent of the state's homes.
Maryland released a list earlier this week of more than 130 nursing homes with cases, about 60 percent of homes in the state. Overall, Maryland reported 185 long-term care facilities with cases.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.