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YOUR WAKE-UP CALL
As people mindlessly follow the narrative of health authorities that continue to lie to the public, we are at a critical juncture in the future of humanity. Will critical thinkers prevail? Or will we be forced to blindly follow medical authority with an agenda? Del explains why it's crucial for you to speak out now, and how the future of humanity may depend on it.