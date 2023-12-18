12/17/2023

Numbers 24:15-18 The Prophecy Of Balaam

Intro: Balaam was a wicked prophet in the Bible and is noteworthy because, although he was a wicked prophet, he was not a false prophet. That is, Balaam did hear from God, and God did give him some true prophecies to speak. Balaam’s donkey talked and told Balaam he refused to walk and laid down fearing the angel of the Lord that Balaam could not see. However, Balaam’s heart was not right with God, and eventually he showed his true colors by betraying Israel and leading them astray. Balaam was not a Moabite but was a Aramean. Numbers 22:37 Balak has brought me from Aram. Balaam’s three prophecies of blessing on Israel infuriated the king of Moab, who told the prophet to prophesy against Israel…told him to go back home with no reward: Before he left, Balaam reminded the king that he had said from the very beginning he could only say what God told him to say. Then he gave the king four more prophecies. In the fourth prophecy, Balaam foretold of the Messiah.