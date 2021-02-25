BLACK HAWK - JUST LIKE IN PARADISE

First loaded in 15 April 2018 in you tube. Everything you can imagine is real. — Pablo Picasso Music and Lyrics by GUNNY KRUSE

LYRICS: I want to remember,

to the best days of my life

If i realize,there's nothing in my soul

I want to be free,

for the things i wanna do

I'm ready for taking,

'cause i'm flying to the stars



Pro Chorus

And this... is my fate

my future,my Deastiny

And this my past,I will be there...



Chorus

YOU.....

TAKE MY HAND.....

WE WANNA FEEL ETERNITY

IN HEAVEN TOGETHER FOREVER



YOU'LL SEE...

SO FAR YOUR EYES CAN SEE,

INTO A SHINING PROMISED LAND

JUST LIKE IN PARADISE



I'm right here in heaven,

for the good Times,I'm alive

I see in my Heart,

what i feel is more than ever.............