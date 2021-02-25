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BLACK HAWK - JUST LIKE IN PARADISE
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12 views • February 25, 2021
First loaded in 15 April 2018 in you tube. Everything you can imagine is real. — Pablo Picasso Music and Lyrics by GUNNY KRUSE
LYRICS: I want to remember,
to the best days of my life
If i realize,there's nothing in my soul
I want to be free,
for the things i wanna do
I'm ready for taking,
'cause i'm flying to the stars
Pro Chorus
And this... is my fate
my future,my Deastiny
And this my past,I will be there...
Chorus
YOU.....
TAKE MY HAND.....
WE WANNA FEEL ETERNITY
IN HEAVEN TOGETHER FOREVER
YOU'LL SEE...
SO FAR YOUR EYES CAN SEE,
INTO A SHINING PROMISED LAND
JUST LIKE IN PARADISE
I'm right here in heaven,
for the good Times,I'm alive
I see in my Heart,
what i feel is more than ever.............
LYRICS: I want to remember,
to the best days of my life
If i realize,there's nothing in my soul
I want to be free,
for the things i wanna do
I'm ready for taking,
'cause i'm flying to the stars
Pro Chorus
And this... is my fate
my future,my Deastiny
And this my past,I will be there...
Chorus
YOU.....
TAKE MY HAND.....
WE WANNA FEEL ETERNITY
IN HEAVEN TOGETHER FOREVER
YOU'LL SEE...
SO FAR YOUR EYES CAN SEE,
INTO A SHINING PROMISED LAND
JUST LIKE IN PARADISE
I'm right here in heaven,
for the good Times,I'm alive
I see in my Heart,
what i feel is more than ever.............
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