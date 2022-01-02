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Pedophile Prince Andrew asked to provide proof of alleged 'inability to sweat'[02.01.2022]
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30 views • January 02, 2022
Prince Andrew has been asked to provide evidence proving his alleged "medical inability to sweat" in court documents filed by lawyers for Virginia Giuffre.
Ms Giuffre is accusing the royal of sexually assaulting her – a claim the Prince strenuously denies.
In a BBC interview in 2019, the Duke of York claimed he could not sweat for many years – which countered the allegations made by Ms Guiffre, that he was "sweating profusely" before they had sex in London when she was 17.
57,693 views Jan 2, 2022
Sky News Australia
2.17M subscribers
https://youtu.be/mQtHbecGeu8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
Ms Giuffre is accusing the royal of sexually assaulting her – a claim the Prince strenuously denies.
In a BBC interview in 2019, the Duke of York claimed he could not sweat for many years – which countered the allegations made by Ms Guiffre, that he was "sweating profusely" before they had sex in London when she was 17.
57,693 views Jan 2, 2022
Sky News Australia
2.17M subscribers
https://youtu.be/mQtHbecGeu8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
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