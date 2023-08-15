Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Virologist Dr. Byram Bridle Who Was Fired From His Job As A Professor For Strongly Opposing Vaccines And Speaking Out Against Them, Speaks On The Piling Up Of Vaccine Injuries:
channel image
Puretrauma357
1537 Subscribers
147 views
Published a day ago

Virologist Dr. Byram Bridle Who Was Fired From His Job As A Professor For Strongly Opposing Vaccines And Speaking Out Against Them, Speaks On The Piling Up Of Vaccine Injuries:


Keywords
vaccine injuriesdrspeaksvirologistbridlebyramwho was fired from his job as a professor for strongly opposing vaccines andspeaking out against themon the piling up of

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket