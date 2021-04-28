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De-Occulted, Episode #2: De-Occulting AA with Bobby C Cirillo!
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22 views • April 28, 2021
Bobby C Cirillo joins the program to discuss his experience in AA and his ability to break away from what he saw as a cult. Since leaving AA Bobby has maintained his sobriety without losing his ability to think freely and question, which are two things heavily frowned upon in the AA community according to Bobby.
He has started a private facebook group called "Anonymous Addiction, My Truth About AA How Bobby C C's" Where he helps people who want to leave AA or have been forced into it through the court system. Check out the links below.
Like, Share, Subscribe and continue your Journey of Truth Discovery with the Amazing Conspiracy Realist Channel!
Bobby's Facebook Group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/69215...
https://onegreatworknetwork.com
https://veriteouconsequence.com
https://leavingaa.com
Also Checkout ACRC at
https://lbry.tv/@Amazingconspiracyrea...
https://odysee.com/@ACRC:b
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ts98sH...
https://twitter.com/RealistAmazing
He has started a private facebook group called "Anonymous Addiction, My Truth About AA How Bobby C C's" Where he helps people who want to leave AA or have been forced into it through the court system. Check out the links below.
Like, Share, Subscribe and continue your Journey of Truth Discovery with the Amazing Conspiracy Realist Channel!
Bobby's Facebook Group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/69215...
https://onegreatworknetwork.com
https://veriteouconsequence.com
https://leavingaa.com
Also Checkout ACRC at
https://lbry.tv/@Amazingconspiracyrea...
https://odysee.com/@ACRC:b
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ts98sH...
https://twitter.com/RealistAmazing
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