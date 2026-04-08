You Just Don't Fit In, Never Have?

You have never fit in no matter where You are, Why is that?

Music by Send Rain

e-mail [email protected]





Psa 107:4 They wandered in the wilderness in a solitary way; they found no city to dwell in.

Psa 107:5 Hungry and thirsty, their soul fainted in them.





This Verse are those who “Just don’t fit in” They seem out of place no matter where they are at? Those who are lonely?



