The 9/11 Perpetrators’ Horrifying Tech Can Cause Things & People to Come Apart at Molecular Level

The Implications of Dr. Judy Wood’s Work with David A. Hughes





In 2010, Dr. Judy Wood published her groundbreaking book, Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-energy Technology on 9/11, in which she presented ample forensic evidence indicating the deployment on 9/11 of some technology unknown to the general public. Wood’s work has not received the attention it deserves. International relations scholar David A. Hughes, PhD is trying to change that by publishing a series of articles in defense of Wood. In this interview, Hughes returns to the Solari Report to join me in discussing the geopolitical and other major implications of Dr. Wood’s work on 9/11’s invisible weaponry.





Wood is a former mechanical engineering professor who received her PhD in materials engineering science from Virginia Tech. In the 500 pages of her book, which includes numerous high-quality images, she argues that “Empirical evidence is the truth that theory must mimic” and shows that what we see in the pictures does not match the explanatory narratives presented to us—neither the “official reality” narrative of airplanes causing the collapse nor the alternative theories of a “pancake collapse” caused by nanothermite or mini-nukes. For example, hardly any debris—from two towers weighing half a million tons each—was visible at Ground Zero just moments after the event. According to Wood, the towers did not so much collapse as appear to turn into dust mid-air.





