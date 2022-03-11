UK Sends Ukraine More Weapons but Continues To Defy Calls for a No-Fly Zone

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03/09/2022 UK Foreign Secretary condemned Russia’s aerial bombing of a maternity hospital. But she again ruled out a no-fly zone and said “the best way to help protect the skies is through anti-air weaponry,” which the UK is supplying.