Russian TV Host Calls for Regime Change - "Reinstate Trump"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Evgeny Popov, host of the very popular 60 Minutes TV show on channel Rossiya 1, has called on the American people to overthrow the Biden regime, and called on Russians to support them in that.
But there's more to it.
This is a state owned TV station, and the views of Popov do not stray far from the Kremlin line, even if framed in more sensationalist terms.
Article
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/mar/30/russian-newscaster-calls-regime-change-us-reinstat/