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LEGO ideas (CUSOO) 21319 F·R·I·E·N·D·S Central Perk - Speed Build
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17 views • November 28, 2020
The seating area for the show’s star characters is removable for easy play. Includes the popular charachter fro the tv series as Minifigures: Joey, Ross Geller , phoebe buffay, chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Rachel and Gunter
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/minifigures/
Santo Rico by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/minifigures/
Santo Rico by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
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