Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 September 2023 part 2 - Vic Market

This part 2 (of 3 rally videos) covers all the speeches plus two songs given at Queen Victoria Market. The two songs were a hit, creating a good vibe generally with everybody about us. People were joining in. The sharing 'from the heart' at the market has become a very positive part of our weekly rally effort.
