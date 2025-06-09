© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
❗️ In Kursk's Russkoye Porechnoe, none of the residents remaining under the occupation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces survived
- This was stated during the International Teleconference by Elena Zhadanova, head of the Porechensky Village Council of the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region.
- The testimonies of witnesses and victims of Ukrainian crimes in the Kursk region, which were heard during the International teleconference “Liberation of the Kursk Region”, are also published.
Subs by Helio
Source @Slavyangrad
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/