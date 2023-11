HOW POLITICIANS STEAL YOU TAX DOLLARS!

I'M 75 AND IT AMAZES ME JUST HOW UTTERLY STUPID THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE TODAY! ALL THEY CARE ABOUT IS SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT TODAY. MILLIONS OF WORTHLESS ILLEGALS ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA TO REPLACE YOU AND I NOW. STILL! THE AVERAGE AMERICAN HAS THEIR STUPID HEAD IN THE SAND. THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM IS BEING DESTROYED RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW! ALL THE WHILE OUR LYING CORRUPT POLITICIANS HAVE SOLD OUT AMERICA TO COMMUNIST CHINA. MY GOD WAKEUP! THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES HAVE MURDERED MILLIONS OF HUMANS AND STILL INSANE AMERICANS GOT GET THE DEATH SHOT DAH! MAYBE IT'S A GOOD WAY FOR THIS MORONS TO COMMIT SUICIDE. AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND I'LL BE GLAD WHEN SHE'S FINALLY DESTROYED. SATANIC AMERICA IS FAR TOO EVIL TO SAVE NOW. AS THE BIBLE RIGHTLY DECLARES; WRONG WILLBE RIGHT AND RIGHT WILLBE WRONG! NOW INNOCENT AMERICANS ARE LOCKED UP WITH THEIR DAY IN COURT. THE CRIMINALS MURDER PEOPLE AND THE BASTARDS NOW GO FREE! YOU BETTER HAVE GUNS AND AMMO PLUS PREPS. THE TRAINED ILLEGAL MEN WILL BECOME ARMED AND COME AFTER ALL YOU STUFF IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. THEY WILL ALSO RAPE YOUR WOMEN AND MURDER YOU. HELL! DON'T TAKE MY WORD FOR THIS, WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS THIS WINTER...WAKEUP NOW OR DIE...