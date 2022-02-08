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We Will Not Comply
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190 views • February 08, 2022
On Monday, a Canadian judge dealt another shocking blow to the trucker convoy, outlawing one of the most effective tactics protesters have employed as they gridlock the Capital city of Ottawa – honking.
The truckers also announced on Monday they will shut down their honking at 8 PM.
Earlier in the day, as Julian Conradson reported earlier, Ontario superior court justice Hugh McLean issued a temporary 10-day injunction that prohibits protesters parked on city streets in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns after a group of central Ottawa residents filed a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against the protesters.
Gord Voth told Kelly the government is sending in a federal negotiator to meet with the truckers on Tuesday morning.
After a week of smears and lies, the government is finally ready to meet with the working-class movement.
Then tonight Justin Trudeau left his bunker to hurl more insults at the truckers.
The truckers also announced on Monday they will shut down their honking at 8 PM.
Earlier in the day, as Julian Conradson reported earlier, Ontario superior court justice Hugh McLean issued a temporary 10-day injunction that prohibits protesters parked on city streets in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns after a group of central Ottawa residents filed a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against the protesters.
Gord Voth told Kelly the government is sending in a federal negotiator to meet with the truckers on Tuesday morning.
After a week of smears and lies, the government is finally ready to meet with the working-class movement.
Then tonight Justin Trudeau left his bunker to hurl more insults at the truckers.
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