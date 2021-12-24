Questioning Accuracy of Census

"I've heard a variety of things about how this map was created, and I understand that there is something to do with a 10% margin for citizens within each district... How is there a census made of this county so that we have an accurate number of people per district, how do we know for certainty that we are still within our 10% margin of error for these districts?"



Doug Jochem with the National Demographics Corporation: "..Back in 2020 in April, we all responded to the United States census, the census gathers all that data and reports it back to the state, that came out in August of this year. The state has to realize that they have to manipulate all that data so that it can be used by all cities and counties in the state, That was completed in late September. So your county and all counties in the state use the 'State wide data base' adjusted data to do these districts. So we all use the same data, all counties are using that data and it's basically derived from the census that was taken in April 2020."



Chris Hamilton: "Due to circumstances outside of my control, my family and I had to move in and out of the county and I am certain that I was not registered in either census in either location, and as an end result, I am sure there are hundreds if not thousands of people who suffer from the same statement that my family did, and so I still have a huge question as to the accuracy of the census."