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NutriMedical Report ThursNov12th20 H3 BERNSTEIN_FRAUD_LawyersForTRUMP!
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10 views • November 13, 2020
Bernstein, Support Legal Fight Against FRAUD Versus TRUMP, John W Spring, Lawyers for TRUMP, Support Fight Agains Media Big Tech Deep State Takeover, Ryan and Dr Bill Deagle MD A to Z NutriMeds Protocols for Calming COVID19 and Antiaging and All Health Conditions, John W Spring, Legal Defense Fund, Support the Legal Defense NOW,
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