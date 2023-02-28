Quantum Grammar David Wynn Miller / Russell Jay Gould

https://www.lastflagstanding.com/, https://www.youtube.com/@WARCASTLES/videos , https://www.youtube.com/@QUANTUMGRAMMARCHANNEL , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo1nnrn36F4&t=179s, (Full Lecture) David Wynn Miller 2012 FULL Quantum-Language Grammar Syntax Seminar - David-Wynn: Miller's-KNOWLEDGE of the CORRECT-SENTENCE-STRUCTURES-COMMUNICATION-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR-PERFORMANCE=(C.-S.-S.-C.-P.-S.-G.-P.) ARE with the CLAIMS of the QUANTUM-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR-NOW-TIME-WRITTEN-COMMUNICATION-FACTS with the DOCUMENT-CONTRACT-DUTY-FEDERAL-JUDGE-AUTHORITY: TITLE~42: D.-C.-C.-S.-~1986, with the KNOWLEDGE of the FRAUDULENT-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR-MODIFICATIONS &: CONTRACTING-AUTHORITY of the STOPPING &: CORRECTING of the FALSE &: misLEADING-STATEMENTS, FICTIONAL-LANGUAGE, with an AUTOGRAPH-CONFESSION of the PERSONAL-WRONG-VOLITION with the QUANTUM-GRAMMAR-OPERATIONAL-CERTIFICATION-FRONTWARDS &: BACKWARDS with the CERTIFICATION of the KNOWLEDGE &: VOLITION of the CONSPIRACY with the GRAMMAR-FRAUD. "FRAUD-COURT-ACTORS-LYING-TOGETHER"

