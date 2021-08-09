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Privacy on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) now even better with Reusable Payment Addresses (RPA)
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14 views • August 09, 2021
Developers of the flagship Bitcoin Cash wallet, Electron Cash, have released a working prototype of their software with Reusable Payment Addresses (RPA). This highly anticipated innovation stands to enable Monero-like transaction privacy on Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
Electron Cash RPA Announcement post by Jonald Fyookball: https://www.reddit.com/r/btc/comments/o1z8a1/help_me_test_the_prototype_of_electron_cash_rpa/
Reusable Payment Addresses Specification: https://github.com/imaginaryusername/Reusable_specs/blob/master/reusable_addresses.md
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Electron Cash RPA Announcement post by Jonald Fyookball: https://www.reddit.com/r/btc/comments/o1z8a1/help_me_test_the_prototype_of_electron_cash_rpa/
Reusable Payment Addresses Specification: https://github.com/imaginaryusername/Reusable_specs/blob/master/reusable_addresses.md
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Support: https://haydenotto.com/
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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