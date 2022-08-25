Stew Peters Full Show Vaccine Regret Sweeps Nation

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Karen Kingston joins the show to expose the premeditated plan to dispense a bioweapon into the global population, and how Republicans in Congress facilitated it.
Yesterday was the Florida primary elections! Lauren and Edward join us today to discuss the outcomes. Was the election rigged against once more?
Dr. Jane Ruby also discusses the aftermath of the bioweapons, as thousands fall victim to the Plandemic, leaving shattered immune systems and myocarditis everywhere! https://www.brighteon.com/237357ad-8b93-438d-a703-e92b9e331197