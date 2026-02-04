BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SHOCKING: French Cops Storm X Paris HQ – EU's €120M Fine Was Just the Beginning!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
364 followers
Follow
24 views • 22 hours ago

EU's censorship circus just went FULL TYRANNY MODE! French authorities raided X's Paris offices on February 3, 2026—like something out of a dystopian thriller—while probing "deepfakes," "bias," and whatever else they can pin on Elon Musk for refusing to censor "anti-elite" posts, migration critiques, political satire, and meme culture.Fresh off the explosive U.S. House Judiciary Committee GOP report ("Foreign Censorship Threat: Part II" – dropped THIS WEEK), we have the receipts: subpoenaed emails proving the European Commission twisted arms of Big Tech to scrub LEGAL content before elections (including Dutch 2023 & 2025), fast-tracked "trusted flagger" status to ministries, and targeted anything "anti-migrant," "anti-LGBTQI," or just too funny about open borders.Every platform caved... except X. That's why Elon got slapped with a €120 million DSA fine (and counting), and now raids. "Hate speech" rules? Applied like a rigged game—right-wing critiques get nuked, but anti-conservative rants skate free. France jails Éric Zemmour for spicy takes, yet the elite stay cozy.This isn't about protecting anyone—it's narrative control, power grabs, and keeping the Overton window glued shut. Free speech is their kryptonite, and X is the last rebel platform standing. If you're sick of Brussels bureaucrats playing Thought Police, smash that LIKE, drop your most absurd censored story in the comments, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered freedom rants, and SHARE before they flag THIS video too!



#elonmusk #FreeSpeech #EUCensorship #XPlatform #DigitalServicesAct #ThoughtPolice #MemeWar #MigrationCrisis #SatireBanned




Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
free speechsocialismfirst amendmentdonald trumpeuropean unioncashcrisiselon muskfinesdsadigital services actdeath of europestealing from elon
