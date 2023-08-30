Behind The Circus: The Satanic Infiltration of Flat Earth

From March 10th, 2019
Pastor Dean rebuts the mockumentary "Behind the Curve" and shares part one of a series exposing the occultists and deceivers in the "Flat Earth Movement." At the end, Pastor Dean shares how the Lord Jesus Christ still loves and desires all those deceivers and occultists who come to repentance and faith in His sacrificial death on the cross and His resurrection from the dead.
