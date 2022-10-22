Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Watch on BrighteonBuy this Video

Pedowood Pandemic
200 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a month ago |

In this now hard to find 40min documentary an independent journalist discusses the pedophile "conspiracy theories" surrounding Hollywood's biggest stars & the child stars who have bravely spoken out against them.

Keywords
hollywoodpedophiliaelitestarspandemicmoviesdocumentaryactorspeak outactressesoscarsactorsfilm industrydark secretsgolden globesindiana jonesactresschild actorshollywood actorschild starspedophiles in hollywoodred carpetawards showbig screenoscar winning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket