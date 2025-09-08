BrightLearn - The Real Global Warming Disaster by Christopher Booker

In "The Real Global Warming Disaster," Christopher Booker provides a critical examination of the global warming narrative, arguing that it has been driven more by ideology and politics than by sound science. The book delves into the origins of the movement, highlighting the pivotal role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which, despite its portrayal as a neutral scientific body, is portrayed as a politically motivated organization focused on promoting the idea of human-induced climate change. Booker criticizes the IPCC for its selective use of data, manipulation of findings and reliance on flawed computer models, particularly the controversial "hockey stick" graph, which purported to show unprecedented late-20th-century warming but was later discredited. He also discusses the suppression of dissenting scientific voices, the media's role in perpetuating the "consensus" view and the societal and economic consequences of policies based on this narrative. The book calls for a return to scientific rigor, balanced media coverage, and rational policy-making, urging a re-evaluation of the evidence and a more open debate on the true causes and implications of climate change.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.