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Israel is turning unvaccinated medical records to authority to knock on the doors
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111 views • August 04, 2021
Israel where a lot of people vaccinated: is not stopping at that, unvaccinated people are hunted down and their medical records are given to the police and local officials to know which door to knock. And this situation will be in many country.
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