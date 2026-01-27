ON CAM┃UK Army Officers Along With One M270 MLRS and 20 Units of Equipment Were Wiped Out in KHARKIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published unique footage of the destruction of MLRS M270 and 20 units of enemy heavy equipment near the village of 'Sazonovo-Balanovka' in the Kharkiv region. The footage clearly shows how two Iskander-M ballistic missiles with cluster warheads literally destroy everything within a radius of 200-300 meters. ...................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!