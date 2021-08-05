X22 REPORT: Not Everything Will Be Clean, War, It Was All Pre-Planned Long Ago

X22 REPORT Ep. 2544b - August 4, 2021

Not Everything Will Be Clean, War, It Was All Pre-Planned Long Ago



The [DS]/corrupt politicians were setup from the beginning, as the plan was taking shape they tried to change the laws, but this all failed. The [DS] was pushed to exactly where they needed to be and when the time is right the patriots are going to strike. This is war, not everything will be clean, it was pre-planned long ago, the people were given the highest form of intelligence to understand what was going to happen. The plan is trap the foreign and domestic enemies and expose it all to the American people, some will not understand, that is why a few were told the plan so they could enlighten others.



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