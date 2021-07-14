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"COMPLETE HOAX AND A FARCE": WHISTLEBLOWER FUNERAL DIRECTOR EXPOSES THE "BLATANT" COVID AGENDA (MIRRORED)
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933 views • July 14, 2021
"COMPLETE HOAX AND A FARCE": WHISTLEBLOWER FUNERAL DIRECTOR EXPOSES THE "BLATANT" COVID AGENDA (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcY16drrK5CG/
Funeral Homes and Crematoriums continue to be underwhelmed by the fake scamdemic and horrible amounts of death from the Coronahoax. However this will not last once the vaccinated start dying and they kick in the 5G side of this.
Source: Tim Truth
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcY16drrK5CG/
Funeral Homes and Crematoriums continue to be underwhelmed by the fake scamdemic and horrible amounts of death from the Coronahoax. However this will not last once the vaccinated start dying and they kick in the 5G side of this.
Source: Tim Truth
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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