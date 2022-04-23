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Dr. Lee Merritt | Covid-19 Came From the Wuhan Lab or From one of Our Own U.S. Labs?
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144 views • April 23, 2022
Im taking up a donation for a bullet proof vest after this one… youll see why. Im not suicidal. Im not suicidal. im not…
Dr. Lee Merritt Asks If Covid-19 Came From the Wuhan Lab or From one of Our Own U.S. Labs? By Brannon Howse Live, 21 April, 2022
https://frankspeech.com/video/dr-lee-merritt-asks-if-covid-19-came-wuhan-lab-or-one-our-own-us-labs
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Lee Merritt | Covid-19 Came From the Wuhan Lab or From one of Our Own U.S. Labs?
Dr Lee Merritt, Frankspeech, April 21 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt Asks If Covid-19 Came From the Wuhan Lab or From one of Our Own U.S. Labs? By Brannon Howse Live, 21 April, 2022
https://frankspeech.com/video/dr-lee-merritt-asks-if-covid-19-came-wuhan-lab-or-one-our-own-us-labs
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Lee Merritt | Covid-19 Came From the Wuhan Lab or From one of Our Own U.S. Labs?
Dr Lee Merritt, Frankspeech, April 21 2022
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