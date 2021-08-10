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Dear vaccinated, it is not over for you
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502 views • August 10, 2021
Dear vaccinated, it is not over for you yet. Not only do you have to continue to wear masks, and can still get covid... Which basically means you got the shots for no reason except damaging yourself...
But they are also going to turn off your covid pass the moment you decide to not get another booster vaccine.
It's too late for you, but you can atleast make the right choice to stand one last time now!!!
Stand against the tyranny!!!!
@EndTimesApokalypse
But they are also going to turn off your covid pass the moment you decide to not get another booster vaccine.
It's too late for you, but you can atleast make the right choice to stand one last time now!!!
Stand against the tyranny!!!!
@EndTimesApokalypse
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