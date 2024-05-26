Create New Account
15 Most Unique Eggs In The World
High Hopes
The Genius Lemon


Sep 4, 2020


No, we’re not joking, we’ve actually made a video about unique eggs. Some are brown, some are white. Some are big, some are small. We all have a rough idea on what an egg is and what it looks like. Yet some defy our expectations and are far weirder than we ever might have thought. These are the most unique eggs in the world!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RE3Jzw2jDiM

