TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour "Our lives are now at stake!!" Pct 23

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd hr. (23 Oct. 2022) with Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

For all the Democrats' efforts expended upon the Jan,6 Hearings and the massive publicity it has been receiving,

DEMs must be tearing out their hair that it only ranks 19th in importance as we approach the midterms, where the economy, inflation, crime, immigration and health appear to dominate--all which are issues that favor the GOP.

Surprise: recently released findings: !?

95% of cadavers have been vaxxed, (according to some funeral directors) which should come as no surprise to those who have been following the data.

Stunning Draconian stuff!

What you need to know is that taking a COVID jab will reduce--often dramatically--your life expectancy, because the overwhelming majority died within two (2) weeks of being vaccinated!

Stunningly, given.the massive data, the CDC Advisory Board has voted (15-0) to add the jab to the Childhood Vaxx Schedule, which most communities will adopt as authorization to add them for their kids to take in order to attend public school!

Do NOT accept!!

This is a monstrous crime and should not be tolerated by any American, much less any parent!

If this does not arouse the community, I cannot imagine what other atrocity could have such a horrendous outcome.

Just as repulsive as possible!

Dr. Joseph Mercola explains why doctors are NOT warning you about these risks, where hospitals regard patients as representing potential intakes of $400-500,000 apiece, dead or alive, usually more dead than alive.

You need to listen to every word because it explains so much about the cruel, demented, even sadistic, state of American medicine.

Mind-boggling!

And a major supermarket in England is promoting bugs, weeds, and sewage water for those who are poor and homeless.

Coming to a market near you, because you will be poor and homeless yourself before you know it.

Stand by! Stand strong!

Save your life.

Say No to Needles!