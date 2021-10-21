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Joe Biden Killed The #MeToo Movement
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0 view • October 21, 2021
Biden's special brand of Mad Men-era schmoozing is finally coming back to bite him, as is the left's own new rules regarding #MeToo.
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Joe Biden Killed The #MeToo Movement
#WhereIsJoeBiden #MeToo #Biden2020 #Trump2020
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Credits:
Thumbnail ► Lady Larunai + Chaos Charza
Background ► CyromancerLex
Music ► Ace Attorney Godot Jazz
-----
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Sub On My Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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SFO Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
Gab at me ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
My Minds account ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Joe Biden Killed The #MeToo Movement
#WhereIsJoeBiden #MeToo #Biden2020 #Trump2020
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